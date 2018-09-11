US sanctions affecting lives of ordinary people, Iranian VP says

11 September 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 11

Trend:

Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said the new US sanctions are affecting Iran’s economy and lives of ordinary people, noting, however, that the country is not in a deadlock.

“We are in a difficult and dangerous situation and we need motivated managers at this juncture,” Jahangiri said on September 11, ISNA reported.

Noting that Iran can turn threats into opportunities, he said, “difficult situations could bring good opportunities and great developments”.

The senior official further described to the returning US sanctions as “cruel”, and said Washington is seeking to increase pressure on the Iranian nation, to achieve their vicious goals.

“We will never give in to their pressure,” Jahangiri stressed.

He said the sanctions have affected Iran’s economy and lives of ordinary people to a large extent.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

