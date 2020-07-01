Iran's FM urges UNSC to adhere to "rule of law" over nuke deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adhere to "rule of law" in making its decision on Iran's nuclear deal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The int'l community in general - and UN Security Council in particular - face an important decision: Do we maintain respect for rule of law, or do we return to law of the jungle?" Zarif tweeted after making his virtual address to the UNSC meeting on Tuesday.

Zarif's tweet came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UNSC to extend an arms embargo on Iran that expires in October.

Under the UNSC Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear deal, the arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in mid-October. Tehran said it would not accept renewal of the embargo.