Iran holds first Strategic Product Pricing Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The head of Iran National Wheat Farmers Foundation announced the holding of the first meeting of the Strategic Products Pricing Council.

Referring to the price of sugar beet product, Attaullah Hashemi, the head of the National Wheat Farmers Foundation said that "There were discussions in the meeting but the price did not set yet,” Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

“The next meeting of the council will be held on next Monday to set the price of dome products such as sugar beet, oilseeds and wheat,” he added.