Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Turkish, Serbian counterparts

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met his Turkish and Serbian counterparts and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

During his meeting with Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop, Qalibaf said that the coronavirus pandemic and the US sanctions had negative impact on the ties between Iran and Turkey, but cooperation in different areas like regional issues can compensate.

He condoled Şentop on the death of several Turkish citizens in the wildfires in the country, stressing environment matters as a serious issue for humankind.

He pointed to Astana format to solve Syrian crisis, Afghanistan, spread of terrorist groups in the region and tensions in South Caucasus as the areas that could bring Iran and Turkey closer.

Qalibaf also urged early holding of the 6-way meeting between the parliaments of regional countries on Afghanistan, saying that he has brought up the issue in meeting with officials from Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Şentop said that the relationship between Iran and Turkey is not kind of ties between two governments, but it is a friendly relationship between two nations.

He noted that Turkey shares the same sensitivity on the issue of Palestine as Iran does and Ankara has planned to hold permanent committee of Palestine at parliament speakers level.