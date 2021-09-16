President Raisi: Iran, Pakistan enjoy capacity for expansion of relations
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that there are untapped capacities for promotion of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The president made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (OIC) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Noting that Iran is resolved to enhance relations with regional countries, Raisi said that Iran attaches special significance to the promotion of relations with Pakistan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO)
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO)
Concert of V4 Quartet to be held during Baku Jazz Festival as opening event of the Hungarian V4 Presidency