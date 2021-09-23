Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations Committee to hold meeting in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A meeting of the Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations Committee will be held in Tehran as part of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Iran, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in New York, US.

According to the report, the details of the Presidents of Turkey and Iran will be discussed at the meeting.

In addition, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey in Tehran.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted that the new Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, will be the Iranian head of the Iran-Turkey Economic Commission. Iran is ready to hold a meeting of this commission, which has been postponed for some time.

At the same time, the Iranian FM said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Iran.

During the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the importance of the joint economic commission of the two countries and also said that the Turkish Vice President would be the Turkish co-chair of the commission.

Cavusoglu expressed his readiness to visit Tehran, attend a trilateral meeting (Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey) and resume consultations.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on the visit of the Turkish Interior Minister and Justice Minister to Iran as well as the extradition of prisoners.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur