Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development visits Syria

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.13

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi has traveled to Syria to discuss expansion of economic cooperation and trade ties between the two countries, Trend reports via IRNA.

Qasemi stressed the two countries’ determination for achieving true economic and trade partnerships.

The Iranian minister, who is visiting Syria on top of a high-ranking economic and political delegation, was welcomed by Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

During his three-day visit to Damascus, Qasemi, who chairs the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the country’s prime minister, and the ministers of foreign affairs, economy, transport, labor, and housing, as well as the head of the central bank of Syria.

According to the transport and urban development minister, during the visit, serious talks are going to be held between the two sides in various fields, including industry, construction, and infrastructure facilities.