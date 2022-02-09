Iran holds presentation of new long-range ballistic missile (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The presentation of a long-range Kheibarshekan ballistic missile was held in Iran on Feb. 9, 2022, Trend reports via Iranian media.

The missile is considered the third-generation long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). The range of the rocket is up to 1,450 kilometers.

The fuel of the high-speed Kheibarsheken missile is solid fuel. When approaching a target, the missile can perform various maneuvers to avoid the defense system.

The weight of the Kheibarsheken ballistic missile was reduced three times compared to similar models, and the preparation and launch time of the missile was reduced by six times.

The presentation was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

