Iranian officials congratulate Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, some other ministers and high-ranking officials congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day in separate letters to their Azerbaijani counterparts, Trend reports citing Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Iranian officials wished prosperity and happiness to the brotherly and neighboring Azerbaijan state and its people, and stressed the importance of developing and strengthening relations between the two countries in all areas.

---

