Iran appoints 8 new ambassadors

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi appointed eight ambassadors to six countries and two international organizations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The President has appointed Mahmoud Adib, Iraj Elahi, Motjaba Amani, Majid Qafelebashi, Hossein Gharibi, and Khalil Sadaati as Iran’s ambassadors respectively to Georgia, India, Lebanon, Czech Republic, Poland, and Sierra Leone.

Also, Amir-Saeed Irvani has been appointed as Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and Ali Bahraini as Iran’s Representative to International Organizations in Vienna.