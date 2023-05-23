Iran appoints new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iran has appointed new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia as part of the implementation of agreements on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Alireza Enayat will become the new diplomatic representative of Iran in Riyadh. It is not yet known who will take the post of Head of the Consulate General of Iran in Jeddah.

Enayat previously served as the representative of the Islamic Republic in Kuwait, as well as Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General for Persian Gulf Affairs in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within two months on March 10. Representatives of the two countries held talks in Beijing for several days, following which a trilateral statement was prepared. On April 6, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.