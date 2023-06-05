Iranian Foreign Ministry confirms opening of embassy in Riyadh on June 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information about the reopening of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Riyadh from June 6, Trend reports referring to the statement of the ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

The process of implementing bilateral agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the restoration of relations has reached its completion.

The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate General in Jeddah and the Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be officially opened on June 6 and June 7, respectively.

This statement confirms an important step towards the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The reopening of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh will facilitate diplomatic contacts and facilitate various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

This reflects the desire for dialogue and problem resolution, which can have a positive impact on regional stability and cooperation in the Middle East.