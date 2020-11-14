Iran to implement new limits to fight Coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.14

Trend:

Iranian government to implement new limitations across the country from November 21 for a week, said Iranian President.

"The following limitations will be implemented across the country and its results would be reviewed weekly while each city could add its own regulations, and the Health Ministry would monitor them," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We are facing Coronavirus spread for nine months and the new wave has emerged across the world, we have increased limitations in recent weeks on 90 counties. The plan to implement limitations in cities would continue until the end of the coronavirus situation, the aim is to reduce transportation and large gatherings" he said.

According to the president, the following limitations would show the necessity to avoid gatherings, wear masks, and follow health protocols. He went on to say that it is possible that the virus could remain until the next Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021), since we have not found any definite cure and vaccine

"The instructions should be implemented to reduce infections while the symptoms should be tested early to prevent deaths while infected individuals should be quarantined," he added.

"There is currently no mask shortage and the electronic government should develop more to reduce people's physical attendance in offices," he noted.

Rouhani also mentioned that all the private hospitals should also be used for treating coronavirus patients, while the arm forces should have the equipment to help healthcare workers and reduce their work.