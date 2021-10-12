Iranian currency rates for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to October 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,603 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.12 Iranian rial on Oct.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,222 57,177 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,313 45,258 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,802 4,798 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,912 4,938 1 Danish krone DKK 6,533 6,533 1 Indian rupee INR 557 559 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,236 139,031 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,551 24,634 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,045 37,395 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,715 33,680 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,224 29,107 1 South African rand ZAR 2,808 2,813 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,679 4,685 1 Russian ruble RUB 587 585 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,944 30,668 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,028 30,986 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,108 49,392 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,102 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,633 34,761 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,217 9,230 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,511 6,518 100 Thai baths THB 124,976 124,024 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,072 10,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,132 35,092 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,603 48,591 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,884 9,883 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,471 13,420 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,957 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,993 17,005 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,627 83,064 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,715 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,570 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,645 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,621 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,580 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

