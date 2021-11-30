Iranian currency rates for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to November 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,298 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.30 Iranian rial on Nov.29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,821 56,032 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,404 45,475 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,613 4,587 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,637 4,628 1 Danish krone DKK 6,361 6,393 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,749 138,809 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,811 23,781 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,920 37,065 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,839 32,832 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,513 28,668 1 South African rand ZAR 2,592 2,578 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,267 3,391 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,893 29,899 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,628 30,628 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,968 48,817 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,779 34,823 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,116 9,105 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,575 6,570 100 Thai baths THB 124,563 125,372 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,909 9,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,188 35,154 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,298 47,535 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,596 9,644 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,549 13,563 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,930 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 445 439 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,410 16,439 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,336 83,270 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,953 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,350 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,141 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

