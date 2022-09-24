Protesters detained in Iran's Gilan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. As many as 739 people have been detained during protests in Iran’s Gilan Province (northern Iran), over the past few days, Chief of the Law Enforcement Command of Iran's Gilan Province General Azizollah Maleki said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

According to Maleki, 60 of those detained are women.

The Chief also added that more than 100 police officers were injured during the protests.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, being prompted by the death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

