Nikol Pashinyan appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
Trend:
Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' Party Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, Trend reports referring to the local media.
According to the media, Pashinyan's candidacy for the post of prime minister was approved by the country’s President Armen Sarkissian.
