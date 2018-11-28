Presidential election: voting closed with 56.23% voter turnout

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has reported a 56.23 percent voter turnout for the runoff of presidential election in the country following the closing of polling stations at 8pm local time, Agenda.ge reported.

At a 9:30pm press briefing, reporters were told by CEC spokesperson 1,975,845 citizens had cast their votes during the election day, not including voters abroad.

The Commission's update also said the election process throughout the day had been "calm and without extraordinary violations".

Votes from stations serving Georgian peacekeeping troops in Afghanistan are also being counted along with bulletins cast in Georgia.

The CEC expects to have initial results of the election around 2am local time.

