Konstantine Gamsakhurdia appointed as envoy of Georgian Embassy in Germany

29 January 2020 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Konstantine Gamsakhurdia appointed as envoy of the Georgian Embassy in Germany, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, Gamsakhurdia has experience working in international organizations in Geneva and has ties with Germany.

On 23 March 1992, Germany was the first country in the European Community to recognize Georgia under international law after it gained independence in 1991. The two countries established diplomatic relations on 13 April 1992, and the German embassy was opened that same year.

Germany actively supported the inclusion of Georgia in the Eastern Partnership and, together with France, pushed for the signing of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, which incorporates a free trade area and has been in force in its entirety since 1 July 2016.

An agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments (1998) and a double taxation agreement (2007) are just two of the international treaties which form the basis for bilateral economic exchange.

In 2018, trade between Germany and Georgia reached some 417 million euros. Georgian mainly imports from Germany cars and car parts, machinery and chemical products amounting to 300 million euros. Georgia’s main exports to Germany were food (in particular nuts) and textiles.

