Georgia’s import of chemical products from Turkey down

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Georgia decreased by 7.2 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $125.1 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Thus, the export volume of chemical products from Turkey to Georgia decreased by 10.5 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 and reached $26.7 million.

Turkey increased the export of chemical products by 40.1 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $11.9 billion.

Moreover, Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.4 billion in June 2021, which is 66.6 percent more than in June 2020.

Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to $21.7 billion during the past 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021).