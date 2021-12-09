Georgian gov't allows Covid-19 booster five months after last shot

The Georgian government decided to reduce the term for the Covid-19 booster shot from six to five months after the second jab, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Following the order of Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, either the same or any other Covid-19 vaccine may be used as a booster shot.

Furthermore, persons vaccinated twice with Chinese Sinopharm or Sinovac can get their booster shot at least three months after completing the immunization course.

Immunization Council authorized the COVID-19 booster shots in November.