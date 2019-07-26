At least 5 injured in blast at Chilean police station

At least five police officers were injured by an explosion at the 54th Police Station in Huechuraba, in northeast Santiago, Chile's police said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

General Jorge Avila told the press that an artifact exploded inside the police headquarters.

"Five officers were injured, including the commissioner," he said.

Two of the officers sustained severe injuries.

According to local press, a woman sent a package addressed to the police commissioner containing an explosive. The blast, which occurred at 12:45 local time (16:45 GMT), also damaged three other nearby offices.

The Police's Special Operations Group (GOPE) announced after reviewing security footage that they had identified the woman.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera visited the injured at a police hospital and called the incident "a terrorist attack."

"It is certainly a terrorist act because sending a package with a bomb to a police station seeks to cause terror," he told reporters.

One witness told local media after the explosion, "there was smoke and broken glass. I saw the carabiniers come out and ask for help."

