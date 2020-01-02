Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital

2 January 2020 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The flood, one of the deadliest in years, displaced more than 30,000 people and caused chaos across parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest city with train lines blocked and power outages in some areas.

Social affairs ministry spokesman Joko Hariyanto said in a message to Reuters that the death toll had now reached 21.

Swathes of Jakarta and nearby towns were inundated after heavy rain fell on Dec. 31 and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo told reporters on Thursday that evacuation and safety procedures should be prioritized, but called for more coordination between city administrations with the central government.

On his Twitter page, Widodo blamed delays in flood control infrastructure projects for the flooding. He said some projects have been delayed since 2017 due to land acquisition problems.

Authorities did not give a full breakdown of the causes of death for all of the victims, but earlier said four people had drowned, four died in landslides and four more were electrocuted, while three died of hypothermia.

Indonesia’s Cabinet Secretary said in a statement, citing the geophysics agency, that extreme weather may continue across Indonesia until next Jan. 7 and warned people to remain on alert for further flooding or landslides.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
At least 24 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra
Other News 24 December 2019 08:29
UN, partners send medical supplies to Uganda for flood relief
Other News 21 December 2019 22:07
SKK Migas sets oil output hike target in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 19 December 2019 13:35
Indonesia accelerates visa issuance for Iranian exporters
Business 12 December 2019 15:43
Heavy floods affect 310,000 people in ROC, Ethiopia: UN
Other News 11 December 2019 06:38
Latest
Taiwan top military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing
China 08:28
124 refugees evacuated from Libya to Niger
Arab World 07:38
5.0-magnitude quake hits Coquimbo, Chile
World 06:43
8 dead, several missing in Australian bushfires this week
Other News 05:48
Trump’s lawyer Giuliani says he’s willing to testify at pending Senate impeachment trial
US 04:44
Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources
Other News 03:54
U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests
World 03:03
Austrian Greens, Conservatives reach coalition agreement
Europe 02:19
Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight
Other News 01:25