BMW recalls 142,754 vehicles in China

BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. recalls 142,754 imported vehicles due to potential safety risks of fuel leak after China's market regulator launched a defect investigation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recall involves imported 116i, 118i, 120i, 125i, 218i, 220i, 320i, 325i, 328i, 330i, 340i, 420i, 428i, 430i, 435i, 440i, M135i, M2, M235i, M3, M4 and Active Hybrid 3 cars, manufactured between Sept. 7, 2011, and April 30, 2016, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Flaws related to the design and manufacturing of fuel tanks may cause fuel leaks when the tanks are fully loaded after the vehicles are used for some time, which will pose safety hazards, the administration said.

The recall for 3 series vehicles has started, while the recall for the other cars will start from Oct. 29.

The automaker has promised to test the recalled cars' pressure loss of fuel tanks and replace the faulty parts free of charge.