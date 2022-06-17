India expresses concern over humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, calls for restoration to democracy

During the ongoing 50th session of the Human Rights Council, India expressed concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and emphasized its interest in seeing a return to democracy in Myanmar at the earliest, Trend reports citing Zee5.

Ambassador Indramani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to the UN while speaking during the Interactive Dialogue on the Oral Update of the High Commissioner on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar at the 50th Session of HRC, said, “As a country that shares a long border with Myanmar, the continued instability in Myanmar is a matter of concern and has direct implications for India.”

“Women and children are the worst sufferers of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. As a long-standing friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue with our developmental and humanitarian assistance, including in the Rakhine state. India has provided 10,000 tons of rice and wheat to Myanmar under grant assistance to alleviate the current food shortage situation in the country. We have also given vaccines to Myanmar to mitigate the impact of Covid 19,” he added.

The Ambassador also stated that the safety and security of the people of Myanmar remain India’s utmost priority. “India emphasized on its interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through mutual dialogue, and complete cessation of all violence.”

“We have concerns over violence perpetrated by any side. Peaceful dialogue and reconciliation involving all stakeholders is the only way forward,” he added.

“As Myanmar’s democratic neighbour, India has been invested in strengthening the democratic process in the country since 2011. We are renewing these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable democratic federal union,” he continued.

India reaffirmed strong and consistent support to the ASEAN initiative. Indiahoped that the progress would be made in a pragmatic and constructive manner, based on the five-point consensus.

“Progress must be made on humanitarian assistance for the population in need. We also call for a credible political process with participation of all stakeholders. India will work towards facilitating that larger objective,” Pandey noted.

On India’s ongoing efforts towards the safe, speedy, and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons from Bangladesh to the Rakhine State of Myanmar, the Ambassador said that the efforts are not to be undermined.

“As the only country that shares a border with both Myanmar and Bangladesh, we have high stakes in this issue. In this regard, we will continue to support the endeavors of the Government of Bangladesh in this regard and continue to build capacities in the Rakhine State in Myanmar,” he added.