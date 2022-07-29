Semiconductor scarcity situation is easing: India's Tata Motors Group CFO

The semiconductor scarcity situation is easing and count on it to enhance additional with each passing month, India's Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji mentioned on Wednesday, Trend reports citing The Print.

Tata Motors has reported a consolidated web lack of Rs 4,951 crore within the June quarter as chip scarcity and COVID-19 lockdown in China impacted Jaguar Land Rover gross sales.

In a convention name, Balaji mentioned, “As far as chip shortage is concerned, we do see things starting to ease off. Domestically in particular, we are not planning for any substantial chip-related challenges”.

He additional mentioned, “Obviously there’s still a lot of running around, fire fighting and midnight working that’s there but it is nowhere at a scale of the challenge that we had even three months back. That’s in India”.

Similarly, for JLR he mentioned there’s “much more visibility coming through” in comparison with what was there just a few months again.

“So, there is a clear relaxation starting to happen and we only expect this to continue with every passing month because there is very clearly a slowdown in global demand of white goods, mobile phones…,” Balaji added.

“We expect to see the semiconductor situation ease off every passing month.”

On the corporate’s electrical car demand in India, he mentioned it continues to be sturdy and “we do expect this penetration to continue to keep increasing and would not be surprised if it crosses double digits by end of the year”.

In the primary quarter ended June 30, 2022, the corporate had bought the best 9,300 items of passenger electrical automobiles, accounting for 7 per cent of its complete passenger car gross sales.

“Therefore, we remain quite bullish with respect to our game plan on EV. The recent launch of Nexon EV Max has just proven the point even further that the consumer is ready and willing to migrate. It’s a question of how much we are able to supply. So, the challenge is more supply rather than demand,” he added.

When requested in regards to the deal for buying Ford’s Sanand plant, he mentioned the events are within the last levels of the definitive agreements.

“It’s our intention to complete the definitive documents in the coming weeks and closure (of the acquisition) by the end of this financial year.”