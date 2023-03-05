Over 40,000 displaced from Malaysia floods

Flooding in Malaysia has displaced over 40,000 people as of Saturday in several states with the worst hit being Johor state, according to government data, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Over 37,000 have been evacuated to flood relief centers in Johor alone while the states of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca in Peninsular Malaysia have fewer numbers of evacuees, according to the social welfare department.

On Wednesday, the first flood casualty in Johor was recorded after a man was found dead inside a car that is believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.

Since then two more deaths have been confirmed by the police officer in charge of Johor's Segamat district Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, who said the elderly victims had been found dead in their homes.

Separately, Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General Edwin Galan Teruki said following a visit to the affected area that helicopters and additional rescue boats have been sent to assist in flood operations in Johor.

The department is prepared to mobilize additional manpower and equipment if the flood situation worsens nationwide, Teruki added.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department warned of continued heavy rains over the weekend and urged the public to monitor its warnings on the situation.