India makes significant steps in reducing carbon emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. India is actively promoting its own technology and making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions, according to Thabang Linus Kholumo, the High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Boiler Expo 2023 in the national capital, Kholumo commended India for its commitment to "Make in India" and "Make for the World" initiatives.

He praised India's efforts in reducing environmental pollution and expressed his own dedication to contributing to global carbon footprint reduction. Kholumo also highlighted the importance of these technologies in preserving the environment, acknowledging their value beyond his own country of Lesotho.

"It is a great privilege for me to have come to this exhibition at the invitation of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India. I am very pleased to see that the companies which have participated here are as old as 90 years, 100 years and that is very amazing to see. And all these companies who are here, are exhibiting their products, they are doing innovation," he said.