BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The first manned flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from May 1 to May 6, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says, Trend reports.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams plan to fly aboard the Starliner to the ISS.

The launch is planned to take place on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.