France's Macron considers leaving office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. President of France Emmanuel Macron might resign if the right-wing parties win in the parliamentary election, Trend reports.

According to European media, citing government sources, Macron has stated that if his party fails to retain its relative majority in the upcoming parliamentary election, he may "sacrifice his term".

On June 9, French president dissolved the National Assembly and scheduled early parliamentary election.

"I am calling for early parliamentary elections. The first round will be held on June 30, with the second round on July 7," the president said in an address to the French people.

By doing so, Macron acknowledged the severe defeat of his party, Renaissance" in the European Parliament elections, where it garnered only 15.4 percent of the vote, half as much as the opposition right-wing National Rally party, which received 32 percent of the vote.