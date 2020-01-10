Qatar supports Russian-Turkish call for ceasefire in Libya

The Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomed the recent Russian-Turkish initiative on a ceasefire in Libya, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey agreed on a common position on the Libyan settlement, with the presidents of the two countries having called on all parties to cease fire from Sunday. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) supported the initiative, while the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar vowed to continue the war against what it calls terrorist groups.

“The State of Qatar has announced its support for the call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire in Libya at midnight on Sunday, and welcomed the Government of National Accord's acceptance of the call for a ceasefire. In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that the various components of the Libyan scene and the regional and international actors will support this initiative, and stressed the need to return to the political track,” the Foreign Ministry said on late Thursday in a statement.

The ministry also expressed Qatar’s commitment to preserving Libyan sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news