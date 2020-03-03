Kuwait oil minister says optimistic on outcome of OPEC meetings
Kuwait’s oil minister said on Tuesday he is optimistic about the outcome of OPEC meetings this week and continued cooperation among OPEC+ countries, Reuters reports with reference to Kuwait state news agency KUNA.
“Marathon” meetings will be held during the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings in Vienna to reach an agreement on the best ways to restore stability and balance to the oil market, Kuwaiti minister Khaled al-Fadhel told KUNA.
