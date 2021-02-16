Iraq reports 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, 649,982 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily record in 2021, bringing the total nationwide infections to 649,982, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported in a statement seven new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,192.

Meanwhile, 1,622 cases recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries to 609,800.

A total of 6,321,995 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 43,851 done during the day, according to the statement.

Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said in a joint press conference with other senior security officers that the security forces are committed to seriously implement the curfew measure as stated by the Iraqi health authorities.

Yehia Rasool, spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces, said at the press conference that everyone should abide by the instructions of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to control the spread of the virus.

"The curfew measure can be extended if the infections with coronavirus continue to increase," Rasool added.