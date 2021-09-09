Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said early on Thursday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the yearslong war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.