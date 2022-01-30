Iraqi FM tests positive for COVID-19: ministry statement

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for COVID-19, but "is recovering and will continue his work soon," the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We confirm that the minister's health condition is good, and he is recovering, and he will continue his work and activities soon," said a statement by the ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.

The statement came in response to media reports that Hussein did not participate in the consultative meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League in Kuwait because of his infection with coronavirus.

The Iraqi health ministry reported on Sunday 5,582 new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,203,365.

It also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 24,376, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,657 to 2,104,993.

A total of 17,395,408 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, with 20,933 done during the day, the ministry said.

A total of 35,884 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 9,244,037, it added.

Iraq has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since the authority approved in January of 2021 the emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine and other COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020, the Chinese government has sent several batches of medical aid to Iraq and donated four shipments of Sinopharm vaccines to help fight the pandemic.