Finnish PM says G7 rift reflects current unpredictability

11 June 2018 03:12 (UTC+04:00)

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Sunday the rift between G7 members at the summit in Quebec, Canada reflects the unpredictability in international politics arena, and he hoped the aftermath of the summit would be cleared up quickly.

Talking to Finnish national radio, Yle, Sipila commented on the recent announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Saturday that he has instructed U.S. representatives not to endorse the joint communique released at the end of G7 summit in Quebec.

Sipila said the situation was part of what he defined as "chain of uncertainty" seen lately in the rule-based international institutions.

"The world and the international community is now being, in a way, reorganized. This development is not good as unpredictability has increased," Sipila said.

He said the respect for institutions and agreements has been one of the cornerstones of western mutual trust.

Sipila was interviewed on the last day of his Center Party convention in Sotkamo, northern Finland.

