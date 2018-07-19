EU Commission calls on members to step up Brexit preparations

The European Commission on Thursday called on EU countries to increase preparations for all outcomes in Brexit negotiations, saying Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc was likely to cause disruptions, Reuters reports.

“Today’s text calls on member states and private parties to step up preparations and follows a request by the European Council last month to intensify preparedness at all levels and for all outcomes,” the EU executive said in a statement.

“While the EU is working day and night for a deal ensuring an orderly withdrawal, the UK’s withdrawal will undoubtedly cause disruption – for example in business supply chains – whether or not there is a deal,” the Commission added.

A Commission spokeswoman said the EU executive wanted to be ready for all outcomes but did not say which is the more likely scenario.

