Flash floods hit Athens after heavy downpour, no casualties

30 July 2018 00:13 (UTC+04:00)

Flash floods hit districts of Athens on Sunday after a heavy downpour, with no casualties reported, Greek national news agency AMNA said, Xinhua reported.

The Fire Brigade announced 300 calls for assistance in water pumping and removal of fallen trees, while 16 people were rescued after being trapped in cars and homes.

In addition, the yard and warehouse of a central hospital turned into a muddy lake and mass transport services and traffic were disrupted, as main avenues flooded and water reached the platforms of two metro stations and power cuts followed.

Similar problems and rescues of eight motorists were reported on Thursday after another storm in the Greek capital.

Local authorities called on citizens on Sunday to avoid unnecessary circulation on the streets during the extreme weather phenomenon after having faced strong criticism over the response to Monday's wildfires at a seaside resort 30 kilometers of Athens, which resulted in 88 deaths.

According to the Greek Meteorological Service more wet weather was forecast on Monday.

