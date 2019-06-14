France calls for restraint after oil tanker attack

14 June 2019 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

France on Friday called on all concerned parties to exercise restraint amid fears of mounting tension in the region following the attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, the country's foreign ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We call on all concerned actors, with whom we are in continuous contact, to exercise restraint and to de-escalate the situation," the ministry's spokesperson Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

Expressing "deep concerns" over the attack, she warned "these incidents contribute to fueling the already strong tensions in the region."

Von der Muhll said: "It is necessary and urgent that all the light be shed on these events", and France is in contact with its main partners for the aim.

On Thursday, U.S. released a video in which it alleged that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks against the Norwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous in the Sea of Oman.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran is responsible for the attacks without providing hard evidence, while Tehran called the incident "suspicious".

Iran denied responsibility for the assault whose cause remained unknown.

The incident came amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, triggered by President Donald Trump's controversial withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord and the sanctions he menaced to impose on Iran and all the countries doing business with it.

