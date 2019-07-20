UK's Jeremy Hunt calls tanker seizures 'unacceptable,' will attend emergency meeting

20 July 2019 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday that an emergency meeting of cabinet members would be called in response to the recent tanker seizures by Iran, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Hunt went on to call the acts "unacceptable", adding that he is "extremely concerned" by the acts committed by the Iranian state in the Strait of Hormuz. The official went on to note that UK cabinet members would be attending an emergency meeting in an effort to review the details of the matter and to determine what can be done.

"These seizures are unacceptable," Hunt said in a statement. "It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region."

Speaking on the seized Stena Impero and Liberian-flagged Mesdar oil tankers, Hunt stated that both vessels' crews comprise members with a variety of nationalities, but that it's understood that no British citizens were aboard either ship.

British officials have been in contact with the UK ambassador in Tehran, who has in turn reached out to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hunt has indicated that the UK is working closely with international partners in order to assess the seizures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says U.S. will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
US 00:49
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 00:01
IRGC says captures British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Politics 19 July 22:09
Delta Telecom to expand partnership with Iran's telecom market
ICT 19 July 19:41
Iran's IMIDRO to manage projects worth $3.5B by end of year
Business 19 July 19:26
Iran short of rare pharmaceutical items
Economy 19 July 18:33
Latest
Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
Europe 04:05
30 killed by landslides, flooding in Bangladesh: UN
Other News 03:29
China, UAE see best bilateral relations in history: Chinese envoy
China 02:55
Lockheed awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defense contract: Pentagon
US 02:19
Trump says U.S. will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
US 00:49
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 00:01
IS ambush kills 5 Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria
Arab World 19 July 23:25
Trump tells France's Macron U.S. concerned with proposed digital services tax
US 19 July 22:53
IRGC says captures British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Politics 19 July 22:09