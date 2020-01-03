Belarus temporarily suspends export of petroleum products

3 January 2020 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus has temporarily suspended export of petroleum products from its oil refineries, the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim informed TASS on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Yes, we confirm that export of petroleum products out of the country has been temporarily suspended due to the situation caused by the suspension of Russian oil [export] to our oil refineries," the concern informed.

Earlier on Friday, Belneftekhim Concern said that Russia had stopped oil supplies to Belarus, adding that the capacity of the country’s oil refineries had been reduced to the minimum technologically permissible level.

On December 30 and 31, Russian and Belarusian leaders Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held two phone calls, during which they discussed the export of Russian oil and gas to the republic. Lukashenko also discussed this matter with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on December 21. On the same day, Lukashenko mandated the Belarusian oil and gas complex leadership to sign contracts for oil deliveries and to work on the conditions of delivering raw materials from Baltic ports via the railway service and the Druzhba pipeline. Earlier, the Belarusian leader stated that in 2020, Belarus plans to purchase 20 bln cubic meters of gas and 24-25 mln tonnes of oil from Russia.

