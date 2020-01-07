Boris Johnson offers Australia help amid bushfire catastrophe

7 January 2020 08:42 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is offering help to Australia to fight bushfires that have taken the lives of at least 25 people, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Our hearts go out to all those in Australia affected by these devastating fires. I have been in touch with [Australian Prime Minister] Scott Morrison to offer any assistance we can provide. We stand with you at this very difficult time," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Morrison pledged to allocate 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) to help his country through the newly-established National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

The Australian prime minister specified that this new commitment would come in addition to the government's emergency and disaster payments and support for volunteer firefighters.

