Italy counts on 3.1 pct increase in tourist arrivals in 2020

Aligned with the global upward trend, international tourist arrivals in Italy are expected to increase by 3.1 percent annually in 2020, according to projections published by the Venice-based International Center for Studies on Tourism Economics (CISET) on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The scenario shows a positive dynamic for Italy in line with global trends," CISET said in its report.

However, it also said that the increase in international tourist arrivals would be more limited compared to the previous two years from all of the areas considered, and particularly from northern Europe.

"The positive trend from emerging markets -- and in particular from Southeast Asia and from China -- will remain above the average of some of the traditional markets, and this will allow arrivals to Italy to grow by 3.1 percent," CISET said.

According to this forecast, Italy will receive an estimated 74 million foreign tourists this year.

The tourism sector is expected to continue growing worldwide. "Despite caution caused by uncertainty at geopolitical level, a 3.5 percent (annual) increase -- equal to 1.5 billion arrivals overall -- is expected in 2020," the report said.

