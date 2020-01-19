Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use titles of ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ - Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has issued an official statement concerning the new arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family", the statement from Buckingham Palace said.

According to the statement, the Sussexes will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty", the statement reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan will also step back from their royal duties, including official military appointments, according to the statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home", the statement added.

Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan Markle, 38, stirred a crisis in the British monarchy on 8 January by proclaiming that they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

