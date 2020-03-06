Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases
Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The number of cases rose to 534, up from 400 reported on Thursday evening. More than half of the cases, 281, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.
Latest
Ambassador: Israeli government appreciates creation of tourist route upon Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers