France calls on U.S. to withdraw measures targeting ICC
France said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose sanctions against employees of the International Criminal Court is an attack on states party to the Rome Statute and called on the U.S. to withdraw those measures, Trend reports citing Reuters.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the U.S. decision risks putting into question the independence of the justice system.
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
Latest
Citizens may leave multi-storey residential buildings in certain cases during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan
EU Commissioner: Southern Gas Corridor offers many new exciting avenues for further co-op in energy sphere