Malta to lift COVID-19 public health emergency: PM

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that the country's Public Health Emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted in the coming hours, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Abela said that Malta was moving towards "complete normality" and the remaining measures which had been introduced to curb the pandemic will also be gradually removed.

The prime minister noted that Malta's ports and airport will be reopened to and from some 24 destinations on July 1, and to every airport and every destination on July 15.

"The country controlled the virus brilliantly," he said. Malta now has a total of 36 active COVID-19 cases.

He said the recommendation to use masks and to respect social distancing will remain in place.

Asked about the 900-million-euro economic regeneration plan announced earlier this week, Abela said this was aimed at stimulating the economy after the lull brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that while the bulk of measures were aimed at helping businesses, the 100 euros vouchers for people to spend at bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as a price reduction of 7 cents of every liter petrol, were also helping families directly.