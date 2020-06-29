British PM Johnson: We need an interventionist approach to economy

Europe 29 June 2020 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
British PM Johnson: We need an interventionist approach to economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the government should take an activist and interventionist approach to the economy, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“I believe personally that what the government has got to do right now is keep going with an activist, interventionist approach,” Johnson said.

“But that’s the way also to get business to be confident, to start investing, to start taking people back and start creating new jobs and driving new growth.”

Speaking about a rise in cases of coronavirus in the English city of Leicester, he said: “We are concerned.”

