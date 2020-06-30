Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre

A police operation was under way at ‘Les Quatre Temps’ shopping centre in La Defense business area in western Paris on Tuesday, the city’s police department said on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Officers were checking on a report that there was an armed person, a police source said.

The shopping centre was being evacuated to allow for checks and trains were no longer stopping at La Defense subway station, the message said.

“Checks under way, avoid the sector,” the police department said.