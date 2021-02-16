UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal

The British competition authority (CMA) has expressed concerns about the planned acquisition by Norway’s Adevinta of eBay’s classified ads business, Adevinta said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The deal, worth $9.2 billion and announced in July, would create the world’s largest classifieds group if it went ahead.

The firms will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator’s concerns before the deadline of Feb. 23, Adevinta said.